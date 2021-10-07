Local charities: Social group holds month-long drive in October to help families

Each time Ron Renna steps outside, his smile grows larger as he looks into the donation box outside his home,
The Village of Bridgeport at Miona Shores resident knows just how important the donations are to the families in the surrounding areas.
“We started the drive a little earlier than normal because we want to make sure we have plenty of time to help the families needing an extra hand,” he said.
For the past 11 years, Renna and his neighbors in the Village of Bridgeport at Miona Shores have held a drive to collect monetary donations, which they use to buy food to pack around 240 baskets or bags. These items are then delivered to food pantries within the area to feed over 500 families who come to the pantries for help. The drive will run through Nov. 8, with all items being purchased, packed and delivered by Nov. 18.
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.