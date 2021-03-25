Local charities: Salvation Army volunteer

Kevin Vogt never imagined himself as a teacher, so when he volunteered to become a mentor to a student, even he was surprised.
When the Village of Caroline resident moved to The Villages from Ohio, he knew he wanted to give back to the community and looked for an opportunity.
Vogt found an opportunity to volunteer with The Salvation Army of Lake & Sumter County and made a decision to give it a shot. Once he stepped inside, he knew mentoring a student was something he wanted to do. The Salvation Army is still looking for additional volunteers to become mentors or to help in the kitchen.
“Most of the time, we work one-on-one with the children,” Vogt said. “We do homework together and when they don’t do homework, we work on worksheets based off their age group and grade in school. Most of the time, it is spelling, math and some reading.”
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
