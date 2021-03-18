Local charities: Sally Read shows leadership

Sally Read got involved with Habitat for Humanity to help make a difference in the lives of others.
When the opportunity arose to help build a house for a single mother — who was once part of the Women’s Build program with Habitat for Humanity of Lake Sumter — she quickly got the rest of the members of Habitat for Humanity The Villages Club involved.
As the club’s first home build, Read wanted to make sure she added a personal touch. With an idea, she reached out to recipient Joyce Tohill, of Tavares, to ask what her decor style was. After numerous phone calls, Read got started building decor to pair with the house.
“Every time I talk to her, she starts crying,” Read, of the Village of Tall Trees, said. “She is just so grateful and excited to have a home of her own.”
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.