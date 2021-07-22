Local Charities: New Horizons

Cheryl Williams couldn’t wait to share the news that dogs from New Horizons have been placed with recipients.
To help spread the word, New Horizons Service Dogs Inc. hosted a benefit not only to demonstrate what the dogs do, but also to encourage others to get involved.
On July 13, members of New Horizons and residents of The Villages community came together for a “Dogs and Dancers” event at Eisenhower Regional Recreation Complex. Along with a live demonstration of what the dogs do, they also brought out three recipients who received dogs who each spoke about what New Horizons had done for them, along with performances from Sugar-n-Spice Dancers and the Chinese Asian Dancers.
“We hope with the benefit, that others will learn more about what we do and can get involved,” said Cheryl Williams, a spokesperson for New Horizons and a Village of Duval resident.
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.