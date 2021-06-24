Local Charities: Linda Casey’s SoZo Presidency

Linda Casey always has a tie to fundraising.
The Village of La Belle resident wanted to use her background in fundraising to help a local group have its needs met.
Casey began her term as president of Friends of SoZo Kids in January. Friends of SoZo Kids, an organization which became a nonprofit in 2020, helps to meet the basic, educational and emergency needs of children living in poverty in the Ocala National Forest.
“I went to a club meeting after a three-part series about children in the Ocala National Forest going on to higher education due to efforts from The Help Agency,” Casey said. “I offered to help, using my background, and was invited to a leadership meeting. I assisted in the transition from a club to a nonprofit and became vice president in March 2020.”
She was inspired several years ago, she said, by a book called “The Path” by Laurie Beth Jones.
