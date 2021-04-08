Local charities: Hopespring neighbors step up

When Villagers living on Hopespring Loop in the Village of St. James heard local food pantries in the Wildwood area needed help, they stepped forward — with ice cream.
On March 22, neighbors known as the Loopies combined their ice cream social with a mini food drive. The last drive was held in November, before the holidays, bringing in 1,268 pounds of food. This food drive was a step up, bringing in a total of 1,342 pounds of food, all of which was donated to the Wildwood Food Pantry.
“We are a very generous group,” said Diana Hunt, of the Village of St. James. “Even though the weather wasn’t great, we once again stepped up to plate, except this time we hit a home run!”
Gerri Gunderson, of the Village of St. James, said she wasn’t expecting to bring in so much.
