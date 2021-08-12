Local charities: Good Guys Racing for Charity

While Gregg Grahn and a few of his friends were racing their remote-control cars one afternoon at Everglades Regional Recreation Complex, they came up with an idea. They decided to collect money in a jar each time they won a race and donate it to a local charity.
The five members of The Villages RC Racing Club recently formed a group they are calling Good Guys Racing for Charity. And already a new member has joined. Racing their remote-control cars with the club, each time one them wins a race, they all place money into a jar. Once they collect $1,000, they donate the money to a local charity.
