Local charities: Good Guys Racing for Charity

Members of The Villages RC Car Racing Club, from left, Mike Parsons, Kevon Dietel, Gregg Grahn, Frank Bunn and Leon Neal wanted to do more for their community, so they created Good Guys Racing For Charity. The group’s goal is to donate money they collect after winning races to local food banks, animals shelters and single mothers.

 Submitted photo

While Gregg Grahn and a few of his friends were racing their remote-control cars one afternoon at Everglades Regional Recreation Complex, they came up with an idea. They decided to collect money in a jar each time they won a race and donate it to a local charity.

The five members of The Villages RC Racing Club recently formed a group they are calling Good Guys Racing for Charity. And already a new member has joined.  Racing their remote-control cars with the club, each time one them wins a race, they all place  money into a jar. Once they collect $1,000, they donate the  money to a local charity.

