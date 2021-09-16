Local charities: Girl Scouts revive Homestead Project

The Girl Scouts Alumnae Silver Trefoil Group of The Villages is revamping an old program to bring history, culture and skills to local girls.
Using skills from the pioneer days, the group hopes to impart on the girls an interest in the program and in furthering their education in history.
During a special orientation session Saturday, the Girl Scouts met at the 60-year-old, 589-acre camp, which is located just 10 minutes from The Villages. During the session, Girl Scout Alumnae met with a younger generation of Girl Scouts to review skills and learn new ones in preparation for regular sessions of the Homestead Project, which it aims to resume in October. The camp, at 9583 Co Road 223 in Wildwood, is open from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday.
