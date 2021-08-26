Local Charities: Gentle Carousel Therapy Horses

A horse’s mission usually is a simple one: eat, sleep and bring joy to their owners. For the miniature horses at Gentle Carousel Miniature Horses, this mission goes above and beyond that of a regular horse.
They help keep people smiling and happy in even the worst of circumstances.
“These horses are absolutely amazing,” said Marcy Basco, a volunteer with Gentle Carousel and a Village of Briar Meadows resident. “You really have to see them in action to see all the good they can do.”
