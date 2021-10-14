Local charities: Camille Gieck recruits extra help for Operation Shoebox for October

Volunteer Bonnie White, left, of the Village of Pine Hills, works with Camille Gieck, of the Village of Chatham and president of Operation Shoebox, at the Lake Miona Regional Recreation Complex.

 Bill Mitchell, Daily Sun

When Camille Gieck walks into Lake Miona Regional Recreation Complex on Mondays, she thinks about the joys of the holidays.

Even in a non-holiday season, she knows the packages mean the world to active military personnel serving overseas.

“I imagine it’s like Christmas morning when they receive a package from us,” said Gieck, of the Village of Chatham.

