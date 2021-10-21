Local businesses support variety of charities, drive

Teresa Wickers' passion for helping others came from her grandmother. It was instilled in her at a young age, and Wickers later passed down that value to her own children.
Every year, she and her children serve meals on Thanksgiving before having dinner themselves. And in her previous job at The Villages Charter School, Wickers organized student groups that gave back to local charitable organizations in need.
As general manager of Flip Flop Shops, which opened earlier this year in Spanish Springs, Wickers has brought her passion for charity work into the business and the community. She has helped put together events and drives to raise money and collect donations for charities in the area, including an upcoming food drive to benefit Beyond the Walls Ministry.
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.