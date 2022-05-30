Local businesses plan events for the summer

With summer just around the corner, local businesses are planning events to draw customers to their stores. From a fashion show to a chocolate-making summer camp and cooking classes, there’s plenty for residents and seasonal visitors of all ages to try out. “It’s nice to have something out there that the public can participate in,” said Ashlee Burdick, chocolatier assistant at Peterbrooke Chocolatier, which is hosting the chocolate-making summer camp at the store in Lake Sumter Landing. Some events are just now returning following a COVID-19 hiatus, and some businesses are bringing these events to customers for the first time. Here’s a look at what’s coming up this summer at businesses in The Villages.
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.