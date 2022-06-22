Local businesses helping take sting out of gas prices

Navigating rising gas prices is new territory for Scott Workman and his business, Workman Transportation in The Villages, which offers airport shuttle services to and from Orlando International Airport as well as private and group charters.
Because of the nature of the business, fueling up is a constant. And the record prices at the pump have been difficult and disappointing. “Fuel has never been this high,” Workman said. Other businesses that rely heavily on driving or delivery services, such as Edible Arrangements and Flipper’s Pizzeria, also are feeling the effects of rising prices and have had to make some changes.
