Local businesses, community come out for Lady Lake expo

Suzanne Hurteau keeps coming back to the Experience Lady Lake Expo because it has been beneficial.
Hurteau attends to speak about the The Lady Lake Historical Society & Museum with attendees and network with other businesses and organizations.
The museum was one of many businesses and organizations that attended the expo. Others included Workman Transportation, the Lady Lake Farmer’s Market, Visiting Angels and Eustis Roofing Company.
The sixth annual expo on Wednesday had about 40 businesses and organizations in the Lady Lake area tabling to share its services with attendees.
Many people came out to the event to check out the different businesses Lady Lake and surrounding areas have to offer.
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.