Local businesses are raising money for charities

Juan Adames, a server and bartender at Prima Italian Steakhouse, speaks with his guests Bob and Sue Mohler, of the Village of Charlotte, during lunch. This week the restaurant is giving back to the Knights of Columbus Council 13300. Those who dine at the restaurant tomorrow can donate 20% of their bill to the organization if they write “KofC” on their bill. 

 India Pantin, Daily Sun

Many Villages residents have a giving heart, and the same goes for local business owners and staff. 

Several local businesses have fundraisers coming up to support various causes. Prima Italian Steakhouse is giving back to the Knights of Columbus, Havana Country Club is putting together an event to benefit Operation Underground Railroad and Patchington is bringing back its Party With a Purpose event. Island Fin Poke also is a sponsor for the upcoming Tunnel to Towers 5K benefiting the Tunnel to Towers organization. 

