Local businesses are raising money for charities

Many Villages residents have a giving heart, and the same goes for local business owners and staff.
Several local businesses have fundraisers coming up to support various causes. Prima Italian Steakhouse is giving back to the Knights of Columbus, Havana Country Club is putting together an event to benefit Operation Underground Railroad and Patchington is bringing back its Party With a Purpose event. Island Fin Poke also is a sponsor for the upcoming Tunnel to Towers 5K benefiting the Tunnel to Towers organization.
