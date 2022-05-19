Local business owner hosts several fundraises for multiple local charities and organizations

David Suleiman likes connecting with the community any way he can.
Throughout the year he hosts fundraisers at his restaurants — Havana Country Club, the Legacy Restaurant at Nancy Lopez Country Club and Prima Italian Steakhouse — to benefit multiple local charities and organizations. He has several events planned in the next couple months to help organizations such as the Rotary Club of The Villages, Knights of Columbus and Villages Honor Flight.
“We really, really believe in helping the community, especially charities that are close to our hearts,” Suleiman said.
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.