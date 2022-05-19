Local business owner hosts several fundraises for multiple local charities and organizations

James Bradley, left, of the Village of Fernandina and a member of the St. Vincent de Paul Knights of Columbus, accepts donations from Barbara Demasco, center, of Oxford, and Judy Luedtke, of the Village of Amelia, at the Havana Country Club on Tuesday.

 George Horsford, Daily Sun

David Suleiman likes connecting with the community any way he can.

Throughout the year he hosts fundraisers at his restaurants — Havana Country Club, the Legacy Restaurant at Nancy Lopez Country Club and Prima Italian Steakhouse — to benefit multiple local charities and organizations. He has several events planned in the next couple months to help organizations such as the Rotary Club of The Villages, Knights of Columbus and Villages Honor Flight.

“We really, really believe in helping the community, especially charities that are close to our hearts,” Suleiman said.

