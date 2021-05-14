Local business offers discount to help others

Owning a sports retail store, Kelli Campbell sees an interest in various sports.
As people would visit the store to upgrade their sporting equipment, the Oxford resident got an idea.
After asking around and hearing that the Boys and Girls Club of Lake and Sumter Counties, located in Leesburg, was planning on expanding, she made the decision to lend a hand.
Through June 15, Softball’s R Game, at 3519 Wedgewood Lane in The Villages, is giving a 20% discount to residents who bring in pickleball equipment to donate. Campbell’s plan is to give the items to the Boys and Girls Club so children can learn the sport.
“I will (take) the older paddles, refurbish them and send them to the Boys and Girls Club,” Campbell said. “We are hoping when they finish expanding they will add pickleball as part of their curriculum. Pickleball is becoming a very popular sport with the children, and I wanted to help them get started.”
