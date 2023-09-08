Local blood drives aim to help end national shortage

The need for blood is never-ending, but intensifies when natural disasters like Hurricane Idalia and the Maui wildfires increase the growing strain on existing supplies.
In an effort to make blood donation as easy and accessible as possible, several mobile blood drives are going on locally over the next few days, anchored by The Villages Parrot Heads Club’s annual 9/11 drive happening from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at The Villages Public Safety Department Station 44.
