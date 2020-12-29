Local bars, wineries do well for holidays

Local bars and wineries are staying steady during the holiday season. The owners of bars and wineries such as The Corkscrew Winery, Dragon Flower Winery and Whispering Oaks Winery are seeing business do well during the holiday season. Business is not as high as it usually is during the holiday season but the bar and winery owners are pleased with how things are going. At The Corkscrew Winery, located in Spanish Springs, things are going well, considering everything that has happened this year, said Tim Allen, co-owner of the winery with his husband, Adam Wood. “It’s been really good,” Allen said. “It’s been picking up a lot more.” Last year during the holiday was a busy time for the business. This year it isn’t on the same level. There haven’t been as many snowbirds coming down to the area, but Allen has been seeing a lot of new faces coming in, he said.
