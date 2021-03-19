Local athletes make March Madness debut

Last March, the University of Florida men’s basketball team’s season ended before it even played a game in the first round of the SEC Tournament. The Gators never got a chance to see if they could get off the bubble and into the NCAA Tournament. After a year of doubt, canceled games and, for many programs, lost opportunities, Florida will finally take the floor at the Big Dance — and it will be led by sophomore guard and former The Villages High School standout Tre Mann. “Games were postponed this year, games were canceled, so I was just looking at it one game at a time,” Mann said. “As it got closer, that’s what we were playing for — to make this tournament. We’re here, so I’m just grateful that we’re here and we’re one of the teams that get to participate in it.” Now that he’s in Indianapolis, where the entirety of this year’s men’s tournament will take place, he can hardly wait. Mann, who missed out on what could have been his first March Madness experience last year, is entering the first round as one of the hottest college players in the country. He has averaged 23.5 points in his last four appearances, including a career high 30 against Tennessee in the SEC quarterfinal last week.
