Living a father-son dream

Four years ago, Rich Billings issued a uniform and never got it back.
But the head coach of the Leesburg Lightning knows just where to find it.
The threads remain in the possession of his father, Rich Billings Sr., as the duo lives out a baseball family’s dream in Leesburg, sharing coaching duties in both the summertime circuit of the Florida Collegiate Summer League and in the spring at Lake-Sumter State College.
“When he retired, he’d start coming to our Lightning practices just to help out,” said the younger Billings, the Lightning’s head coach for the past eight summers as well as past seven springs with the Lakehawks. “One night, one of my assistant coaches wasn’t able to be there and he was asked about filling in as first-base coach. He did it and had a lot of fun. I don’t even remember if we won or lost, but I know he had a good time.
“And I haven’t got the uniform back since.”
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.