Live Oaks Community Church needs volunteers for food-packing event

A few weeks after Live Oaks Community Church wrapped up its February MobilePack event benefiting Feed My Starving Children, the church’s mobilization pastor, Jim Erb, received an email from the Christian nonprofit’s regional development adviser, Ed Johnson.
“He asked Live Oaks to be one of around 10 locations nationwide to help with a special packing event this summer,” Erb said. “The group specifically asked our church to make even more of a difference in the lives of those in need.”
Live Oaks will host a Feed My Starving Children Crisis MobilePack from July 26-28 at its Woodridge Campus in Oxford. And while the February drive resulted in the packing of over 170,000 meals that were sent around the world, the Crisis MobilePack will be larger in scope.
“We are asking Live Oaks to pack more than 272,000 meals during the Crisis MobilePack,” said Feed My Starving Children’s Johnson. “All of the churches we have called to participate in the MobilePack have the same goal.”
