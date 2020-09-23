Little ones learn crafts, make smiles

Children in The Villages Early Learning Company made and delivered Grandparents Day cards for 13 assisted living facilities. “We hope to plant that seed of kindness and what it means to be a good citizen,” said Early Childhood Center Director Shannon Taylor. “We’re educating our future.”
About 350 children at the Early Childhood Center for 3- and 4-year-olds and Little Buffalo Learning Center for 1- and 2-year-olds made 1,235 cards that teachers and directors dropped off at the facilities. Homewood of Freedom Pointe got the largest number, Taylor said. “We got so many cards,” said Ashley Rados, Homewood’s life services manager. “It was such a lovely surprise for all the residents.”
Residents are making thank-you cards for the young children, she said.
