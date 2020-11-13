​Lions resume kidsight program in area schools

Being a Lion means “to serve.” Club members do so by doing activities and projects to help meet the needs of local citizens.
A key focus of the Lions Club is sight, and that priority led to the KidSight program, a vision screening program for local school students.
Recently, members of the Lake Sumter Lions Club resumed their vision screening inside local schools, day care centers and nurseries. So far, about 900 children have been screened to check for potential problems including blurry vision, astigmatisms and even more serious issues including tumors. This program helps to screen more than 4,000 children annually.
“This is the fifth year we will be conducting the screenings,” said club member John Hanna, of the Village of Amelia. “I have been with the program since the beginning and it is something we enjoy the heck out of.”
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.