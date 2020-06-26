Lions help to stock area food pantries

With food pantries in serious need of donations to continue feeding those needing an extra hand, the Lake Sumter Lions Club made the decision to hold its first communitywide food drive.
While club members thought they would have a small response from the community, Eileen Disinger stood watching in amazement when more than three cars full of donations arrived within the first seven minutes. “This is the first time we have done a food drive this big,” said Disinger, membership vice chair of the Lake Sumter Lions Club. On Thursday, the Lake Sumter Lions Club hosted a four-hour drive-thru food drive at six recreation centers. Members unloaded donations so donors wouldn’t have to leave the safety of their cars or golf carts. In addition to canned and boxed goods, donors dropped off an abundance of paper goods and personal toiletries. Even some monetary donations also were collected to benefit various food pantries in Lady Lake, Fruitland Park, Wildwood and the Help Agency of the Forest, which benefits SoZo Kids. When the food drive was finished, members planned to take the donations to Lake Okahumpka Park to tally up the numbers and distribute to the food pantries.
