Lions donate to nonprofit for the visually impaired

A Lion’s mission is to serve the community to make the world a better place.
That’s what Chuck LeGare had in mind when he took a donation from The Lake Sumter Lions Club to New Vision for Independence in Leesburg.
Recently, the club gave New Vision for Independence $750 to help the nonprofit organization train residents of Lake and Sumter Counties whose vision loss is affecting their daily living, vocational or academic activities.
“We work hard to help the community in a number of areas to make it a better place to live,” said LeGare, of the Village of Lake Deaton. “With various fundraisers held throughout the year, we try to help out other organizations when we can. We love to help out, especially when the donation goes towards helping someone with vision problems.”
While this organization works more with adults and senior citizens, the Lions use a program called KidSight. KidSight screens schoolchildren for possible eye problems from checking to make sure they have the right eyeglass prescriptions to astigmatisms and tumors. They also collect used eyeglasses throughout the year for those in need.
