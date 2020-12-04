​Lions come together to help feed community

Jeff Kuhn was sitting outside in the parking lot of La Hacienda Recreation Center when the first vehicle pulled up.
The Village of Country Club Hills resident looked at his watch — it was time.
The Lady Lake Orange Blossom Gardens (OBG) Lions Club partnered with the Lake Sumter Lions Club to hold a community-wide food drive Thursday. The Lake Sumter Lions Club collected $675 and 2,682 pounds of food to benefit three local food pantries in The Villages area. The OBG Lions Club donated 1,870 pounds of food to LovExtension, and the clubs broke into small groups to collect at each of the 13 recreation centers, drive-thru style.
“The Orange Blossom Garden Lions wanted to have a food drive,” Kuhn said. “It’s a new adventure as we have only done about a handful so we partnered up with the Lake Sumter Lions. We knew there was a need and as a Lion, we were going to serve and help fulfill it.”
