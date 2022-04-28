Lions Club volunteer honored for her volunteer service

Doris Turlo’s eyes filled with tears when she heard the news.
On April 18, at the Lady Lake Town Hall, Turlo, of the Village Del Mar, was honored for her years of volunteer efforts as a member of the Orange Blossom Garden Lions Club. Thanking her for her efforts, the commission voted to place a plaque at the base of a fountain in Lady Lake Heritage Park, 312 U.S. Highway 441.
“It was a big surprise,” said Turlo. “They told me they were thinking about it, but never certain.”
The Orange Blossom Gardens Lions Club would not be here if it wasn’t for Turlo, said club president Judy Kohn.
