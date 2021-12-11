Lions claw back late, take Division 5 crown

In a battle of two Cinderella teams in The Villages Recreation Softball League, the
No 6. seed Lions defeated the No. 8 seed Wolverines 16-11 on Friday at Buffalo Glen Softball Complex to win the Division 5 postseason championship game. “It feels great,” said Lions manager Frank La Penta, of the Village of Chatham. “I’m really happy for the fellas. They worked hard all year and they deserve it.” The Lions took the lead in the bottom of the fifth in a tie game and never looked back. After a leadoff walk by La Penta and a single by Jack Parker, the Lions had runners at the corners and no outs for John Hooseline. Hooseline lined a sharply hit ball toward second that dropped for a base hit and the Lions took an 8-7 lead. From there, the Lions continued to build the lead, scoring three more runs in the fifth.
