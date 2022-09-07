Lightning will finally strike for Chargers, this season’s NFL champs

When the clock strikes triple zeros next Feb. 27 in the Arizona desert, Los Angeles once again will be celebrating a Super Bowl champion.
Not the Rams, though. The Chargers.
This pick is kind of going out on a limb. The AFC is stacked, including the Chargers’ own division.
Heck, the Chargers haven’t made the postseason since 2018 — and could very well not make the playoffs again with the Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos keeping them out.
But there’s one 6-foot-6, 236-pound reason that I believe the Chargers will hoist the franchise’s first Lombardi Trophy.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.