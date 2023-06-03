Lightning’s comeback falls short

Rich Billings told his players not to look at the scoreboard. It wasn’t because the Leesburg Lightning head coach was ashamed of the score, but because the entirety of the game was far more important than the outcome. “Right now, it’s about player development and getting guys at bats and getting guys innings and everything,” Billings said. “Maybe when we get a month into this thing, we’ll focus more on the team stuff but, right now, I want them to understand the only thing tonight means is we’re not going to be undefeated this season.”
A perfect season is definitely out of the question for the Lightning after Friday night’s game, which saw them fall to the Winter Park Diamond Dogs 14-6 on Buddy Lowe Field inside Pat Thomas Stadium.
