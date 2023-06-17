Lightning ride 6-run inning to top DeLand

As the sun set at Leesburg’s historic Pat Thomas Stadium, so did DeLand’s chances of beating the hometown Lightning. The Leesburg Lightning took an early 6-0 lead and survived a late rally from DeLand to down the Suns 8-6 on Friday night. The Lightning cracked the score open with six runs in the bottom of the third inning after a defensive miscue. With the based loaded, outfielder Michael Furry’s pop fly got lost over the pitcher’s mound as most of DeLand’s infield rushed in. The ball crashed down, scoring two.
