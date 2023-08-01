Lightning reclaim Florida CSL crown

Austin Brinling returned to the Leesburg Lightning this season for one reason: to win a championship.
One year after Leesburg lost in the Florida Collegiate Summer League’s final series, the Lightning are back on top following a 7-2 win over the Winter Garden Squeeze Monday night in a decisive Game 3 at Pat Thomas Stadium in Leesburg.
“I wasn’t expecting it to feel as good as it does but this is awesome,” Brinling said. “I’m glad we could do it here too with all the fans in front of us so it’s a pretty awesome experience.
