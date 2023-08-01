Lightning reclaim Florida CSL crown

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy in the morning. Thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 88F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.