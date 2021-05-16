Lifting one’s spirits through artistic expression inspires others

Glori Kohlmann uses her skills as an artist to help inspire others.
“When I’m working on it myself, my inspiration is over the top,” said Kohlmann, of the Village of Glenbrook. “It fills my life with joy.”
For more than 20 years, Kohlmann has been taking her art into the communities in the Orlando area to make chalk art.
She uses fluorescent chalks and paints, then uses an ultraviolet black light to reveal a hidden image that had been drawn on the paper prior to the presentation, and she creates these pictures using a 7-foot-tall easel and a light box that houses the black light.
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.