Lifelong friends celebrate turning 80 together

Vicky McKeithan and Carol McNeill were destined to be friends before they were even born 80 years ago.
McKeithan, of the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Miona, was born in North Carolina May 10, 1943. Just six days later, McNeill, of the Village of Hemingway, was born in the same hospital. Because their mothers were friends, McKeithan and
McNeill consider themselves best friends since before birth.
They went on to attend school together, become college roommates and celebrate many of the same milestones together. Now, the pair is enjoying life in The Villages.
