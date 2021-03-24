License plate dedicated to Honor Flight groups gains momentum

A bill that would pay tribute to the Honor Flight groups throughout Florida, while also providing them a dedicated source of revenue, is picking up steam in the Florida House of Representatives.
As of Wednesday, two subcommittees have unanimously approved the bill, sponsored by Rep. Brett Hage, R-Oxford.
It’s now headed for the full House Commerce Committee for a vote, although the date for that has not been scheduled.
Hage predicted his bill would go eventually before, and be approved by, the full House.
The bill, which was co-sponsored by Rep. Spencer Roach, R-North Fort Myers, came as a request from the Villages Honor Flight group, Hage said.
