License plate dedicated to Honor Flight groups gains momentum

Two subcommittees have approved a bill to pay tribute to Honor Flight and set up a dedicated revenue stream for the flights.

 Submitted photo

A bill that would pay tribute to the Honor Flight groups throughout Florida, while also providing them a dedicated source of revenue, is picking up steam in the Florida House of Representatives.

As of Wednesday, two subcommittees have unanimously approved the bill, sponsored by Rep. Brett Hage, R-Oxford.

It’s now headed for the full House Commerce Committee for a vote, although the date for that has not been scheduled.

Hage predicted his bill would go eventually before, and be approved by, the full House.

The bill, which was co-sponsored by Rep. Spencer Roach, R-North Fort Myers, came as a request from the Villages Honor Flight group, Hage said.

