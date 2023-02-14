Library sessions on Alzheimer’s helping patrons

Libraries are not mere storehouses for books.
Like local recreation centers or The Enrichment Academy, their purposes have evolved beyond being repositories for knowledge, to being repositories for opportunity as well, in the form of hands-on learning and engagement.
“I think libraries are a great place for people to go for other forms of learning,” said Connie Storms, a program manager for the Central and North Florida chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. “Some of our educational sessions are available virtually, so even just having a computer available to access them remotely is valuable.”
