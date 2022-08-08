Library hosts party to celebrate summer reading

Fruitland Park Library hosted its annual end of summer reading program event July 27 for children who read and checked out more than 10 books during the summer.
Library staff served pizza and gave away prizes, such as a baby Yoda toy, a scooter for kids ages five through eight, and a skateboard and headphones for children ages nine through 12.
“(My son) was very excited to win the baby Yoda and I am proud of him,” said Amber Bolean, of Lady Lake. “I think it’s fantastic. I think they do a really great job, and it’s really nice to have a library that helps support children reading now, because there is a lot of screen time and things that happen nowadays that don’t encourage kids to read. It’s great that the library does a lot.”
The initial summer reading program sign up happened in May, and 55 out of 200 children in the program reserved their seat for the party.
Throughout the summer when a child checked out a book using their own library card, they earned a ticket to enter to win an age-appropriate prize, according to library staff.
