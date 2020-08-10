Librarian closes the book on storied 50-year career

In her six years as director of the Lady Lake Public Library, Marsha Brinson said she brought more programs and updated the Youth Library, but it’s the people she will miss most.
Brinson retired from her 50-year career Aug. 3 at a time when many of the programs she and her team started are on hold if they cannot be held virtually.
“The most difficult thing for me is not having one-on-one programming,” she said in her almost cleaned-out office, reflecting on the computer classes the library offered before the COVID-19 pandemic as well as assisting patrons with personal computers and new Kindle, Nook and other devices.
“We have done virtual storytimes, but it’s the same as youth librarians having a roomful of kids,” she said.
