Let's be neighborly

When The Villages opened, neighborhood social clubs were some of the first resident lifestyle groups to form.
“They were the newest people in The Villages, and they wanted to get together and socialize,” said Pam Henry, recreation manager for lifestyles, parks and PR. “Studies have shown that socialization helps people enjoy their retirement and live longer.”
Today, there are more than 300 neighborhood social clubs in The Villages, meaning that neighborhood clubs are responsible for about 9% of the resident lifestyle groups total. When a new neighborhood opens up and people move in, chances are a social club is soon to form.
