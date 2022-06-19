Lessons help keep grandchildren safe while swimming

Summer is all about fun in the sun, but that can take a dangerous turn when children do not know how to swim.
Children ages 1 through 4 have the highest drowning rate, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Robbin Washburn, operations and management consultant II with Sumter County, said Swim Safe Sumter swim classes filled up quickly. Keeping families safe is important, Washburn said, and lessons help get people comfortable with water. "Kids need to learn how to be safe in and around a pool," Washburn said. "Knowing how to behave in water is just as important as how to behave out of it."
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.