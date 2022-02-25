Leno talks pandemic, marriage and more at The Sharon

Many will remember Jay Leno’s quips about the celebrities and headlines of the day on “The Tonight Show.”
The multiple-Emmy holder and late-night TV icon brought a taste of a “Tonight Show” Leno, but with a 2022 twist, on Thursday at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center. Leno earned 40 Emmy nominations and four wins during his approximately 20-year reign as “The Tonight Show” host. In addition to his segments like “Jaywalking” and “Headlines,” Leno entertained with monologues about recent topics.
