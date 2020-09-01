Lend a hand with Villages Homeowners Advocates Helping Hands

The crutches taking up space in your closet have another chance to do some good thanks to the Villages Homeowners Advocates Helping Hands Inc.
The Helping Hands program, sponsored by the VHA, provides durable medical equipment such as wheelchairs, crutches and walkers to residents in need. It loans them the free equipment from their inventory on an as-needed basis, then residents return them when they no longer need them.
The organization is in need of volunteers and some donated medical equipment. The office is at 1104 Main St. in Spanish Springs Town Square and is open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Ron McMahon, secretary and treasurer of VHA Helping Hands Inc., said volunteers are greatly needed because they hope to fill positions at the VHA Helping Hands office. The organization is also preparing to return to operating five days a week when seasonal residents return to The Villages.
