Legion auxiliary provides feast for Thanksgiving ​

It’s that time of year when hearts turn to others and veterans groups are preparing a feast for those who have the least. The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036 and American Legion Post 347 Auxiliary were two of the groups coordinating such efforts this week.
Friday morning was the annual packing day for the Vietnam veterans, who met at Beyond the Walls food bank. A group of 15 veterans surrounded the rows of tables covered in empty boxes. By the time they were done, more than 150 meals were staged and ready to be picked up this morning. Boxes were filled with nonperishable foods and set aside for pickup day when a whole frozen turkey and perishable items are added.
Bob Przybylski, of the Village of Collier was on hand for his third year of volunteering for the project. For him, gathering with veterans to enjoy their camaraderie and help others in the area is a good combination for his time.
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.