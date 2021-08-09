Legendary in every way

In four years playing for Bobby Bowden, Terry Voithofer simply cannot recall a foul word ever escaping the legendary coach’s lips.
“I still to this day do not remember him ever cursing,” the former West Virginia offensive lineman recalled Sunday. “With some of these coaches, you get (cuss) words you’ve never heard sometimes. But he was different. The worst I ever heard was ‘Dadgummit!’”
It’s quaint, sure. Almost too good to believe these days. Yet as dozens of Villagers joined the broader college football community in mourning Bowden’s passing Sunday, his folksy nature and warmth left the most lasting impression.
