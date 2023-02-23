Leesburg youth baseball prepares for new season

Brittany Haller wants to continue the strong baseball and softball tradition in the Leesburg area.
Haller is the athletic supervisor for Leesburg Parks and Recreation and helps oversee the the boys baseball and girls softball teams.
Leesburg offers co-ed T-Ball ages 5-6 and a co-ed rookie league ages 7-8 that is machine pitch. Leesburg is under the Cal Ripken and Babe Ruth leagues. It has Cal Ripken leagues for boys ages 9-15. The Babe Ruth girls are ages 8U-16U, and she expects to have two 8U girls teams.
The leagues recently started practice.
It also is looking for volunteer coaches and umpires.
