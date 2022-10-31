Leesburg welcomes new ice cream shop Icy King to town

A family within the Villages is opening up their first smoothie-based ice cream shop in Leesburg this week.
The ice cream shop Icy King is owned by Jonathan Tosto and his parents Michelle and Joe Tosto, who live in The Village of Belvedere. The family-owned and operated dessert shop in Leesburg will officially open for business Wednesday.
“What inspired me most to even consider opening up an ice cream shop within the Leesburg area was my parents and their love for cooking,” Jonathan said. “Even as a child, I embraced the art of cooking, where I would cook all these different foods with my family and we would make smoothies. As you know, everyone’s favorite dessert is ice cream, so I thought, well, if I am going to do something in life, I’m going to open up a business where I can put all my favorite combinations in what I love to do.”
The ice cream shop will feature a “house divided” theme where it will serve healthy foods such as wraps and smoothies on one side of the room and serve what they like to call “fun foods” on the other.
“Our fun foods will consist of a variety of ice cream flavors and shaved ice,” Jonathan said. “And for our regular menu, we will have different types of chicken wraps including plant-based chicken for those who prefer it and we will also have flatbread, quesadillas and breakfast wraps.”
