Leesburg ushering in new era

Former UCF quarterback Steven Moffett inherited a tall task with the Leesburg High School football program. The Yellow Jackets have not made the playoffs since 2013 and last season finished 2-8. But their record is not an indictment of the talent on the roster.
“We’re looking good,” said Moffett, who is taking over the reins after being the offensive coordinator at Winter Park. “We’re young. We’re getting better every day.
