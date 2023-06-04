Leesburg tandem receives offers from Louisville

Two Leesburg High School rising sophomore football players caught the attention of the University of Louisville. The Cardinals offered both defensive end Sr’Londo Whiley and linebacker Izaiah Williams. “Both of those young guys have an opportunity to be really good,” said Leesburg coach Steven Moffett. “It’s early in the process, (but) congrats to them. They have all the physical traits, and hopefully that motivates them to keep the ball rolling. I think both of those guys are going to be very successful.”
