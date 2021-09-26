Leesburg resident supports Mission 22

Veteran suicides is a very important topic to Kelly Cornicelli.
Cornicelli, of Leesburg, spends her free time when she isn’t working at Square 1 Burgers & Bar at 2542 Burnsed Blvd. in The Villages raising funds for Mission 22, a national community that works to support active service members, veterans and their families, according to the group’s website.
One of the ways in which Mission 22 serves others is in providing treatments for service members and veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury, suicide risk or other challenges.
Cornicelli said she was inspired to work with this organization because of her own family and friends’ involvement in the military.
